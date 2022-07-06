MacKenzie lands management contract for The Belvidere

MacKenzie Management Company LLC has secured an assignment to provide full-service property management services for The Belvedere, the 14-story multi-use building delivered in 1903 and situated in the Mt. Vernon district of Baltimore.

Originally configured as a luxury hotel and special events facility, the asset pivoted in 1991 to a multi-use condominium building containing commercial office and retail space, as well as 112 residential units. The Belvedere is a Beaux Arts-style building designed by the Boston-based architectural firm Parker and Thomas.

Originally named Hotel Belvedere and located at the intersection of Chase and North Charles Street, the asset was the hotel of choice for an eclectic and diverse array of visitors to Baltimore ranging from sitting United States presidents, members of foreign royalty, sports and entertainment figures and the rich and famous.

Built for $1.7 million, Hotel Belvedere was originally owned by four families including Alexander Brown, a name synonymous with the city.

The residential units are contained on floors three though 10, with 14 units on each level, the retail spaces are occupied by physicians, accountants, artists and other uses and the Owl Bar remains the on-site restaurant amenity. During the weekends, The Belvedere is typically active with special events including weddings.

MacKenzie Management Company is the property management division of The MacKenzie Companies, LLC, a Lutherville, Maryland-based commercial real estate services group. Since 1968, the firm has provided best-in-class tenant and landlord advisory, investment, development, general construction, property and asset management, debt and equity placement, and location intelligence services for institutional owners, investors, private companies and individuals. Additional full-service divisions addressing all real estate asset classes include MacKenzie Capital, MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, MacKenzie Contracting Company, MacKenzie Investment Group, and Datastory Consulting.