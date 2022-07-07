11 Brown Goldstein attorneys | Lawdragon

Eleven attorneys from Brown, Goldstein & Levy were included in Lawdragon’s 500 Leading Plaintiff Employment and Civil Rights Lawyers guide for 2022. The guide, which selects attorneys based on rigorous research, nominations and journalistic vetting, honors top lawyers across the United States who have devoted their careers to advocating for the rights of people in the workplace and society at large.

Inclusion in this list acknowledges extraordinary achievements in cases involving discrimination and other civil rights matters, wage and hour violations, and individual employment claims. BGL’s eleven attorneys selected is the most of any law firm in the region.

Brown, Goldstein & Levy’s selected attorneys are: