Loyola Maryland names Gordon Feinblatt head as Business Leader of the Year

Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management named Barry F. Rosen, chairman and CEO of the law firm of Gordon Feinblatt LLC, as the 2022 Business Leader of the Year. The award honors business executives who embody Loyola’s Jesuit commitment to community and service in the leadership of their organization.

Loyola will honor Rosen at the annual Business Leader of the Year dinner on Nov. 17 at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront in Harbor East.

In addition to leading Gordon Feinblatt, Rosen heads the 60-lawyer, full-service firm’s health care practice group. Rosen’s practice focuses on health care, antitrust counseling and litigation, computer hardware and software acquisition, and governmental financing.

His work includes the creation, merger and acquisition of hospitals and hospital systems, the development of surgical centers, the structuring of joint ventures between hospitals and physicians, and full-rate reviews and certificates of need. Rosen has counseled physicians, dentists, hospitals, professional associations, nursing homes, home health agencies, insurers, and medical equipment manufacturers.

Among his civic activities, Rosen chairs the board of directors of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. His skill and leadership were instrumental in reaching the BSO’s 2019-2020 contract with its musicians and its new five-year collective bargaining agreement – with key elements directly attributable to his voice. He also serves on statewide health commissions and is past chair of Loyola’s Sellinger School of Business Board of Sponsors, Sinai Hospital and LifeBridge Health.

Rosen has been named among The Best Lawyers in America for more than 20 years. The Daily Record also named him to the publication’s Power 30 in Law and Power 30 in Health Care in 2021. He is also a columnist for The Daily Record.

He earned his law degree from Harvard Law School and his bachelor’s degree from The Johns Hopkins University. Rosen regularly provides lectures and publishes articles on health care subjects.