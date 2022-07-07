Nihal Patel | Maryland Hospital Association

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Sean Wallace July 7, 2022

Nihal Patel joined the Maryland Hospital Association (MHA) as director of health care payment. Patel works with financial leaders at hospitals across the state to effectively advocate for policies that promote the success of the Maryland Model and ensure the financial health of MHA’s member hospitals and health systems.

Prior to coming to MHA, Patel worked at the University of Maryland Medical System as a senior manager of health care strategy and data analytics and was responsible for overseeing reimbursement, budgeting, regulatory reporting and data submissions.

 

