Cloudforce expands HQ in National Harbor

Cloud consultany firm Cloudforce is set to expand its National Harbor headquarters footprint as it announced Friday its move to occupy the entire top floor of its current 120 Waterfront St. location.

This move makes Cloudforce one of National Harbor’s largest commercial lessees and provides the rapidly growing startup with 15,000 square feet of class A waterfront real estate.

The new space triples Cloudforce’s current square footage and offers enough space to accommodate its staff of 75 employees staff at any given time and plenty of room to grow to more than 200 full-time employees with hybrid schedules.

Most importantly, this move solidifies the Cloudforce commitment to remain local in Prince George’s County for the next five years, and to continue to hire local as well. Just this past year, one-third of Cloudforce’s new hires were Prince George’s County residents.