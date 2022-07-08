Marriott International to release Q2 earnings report Aug. 2

Bethesda-based hospitality giant Marriott International Inc. will report second quarter 2022 earnings results on Aug. 2 at approximately 7 a.m.

The company will hold a conference call for the investment community Aug. 2 at 8:30 a.m. Anthony Capuano, Marriott International’s CEO, and Leeny Oberg, Marriott International’s chief financial officer and executive vice president, business operations, will discuss the company’s performance.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott’s investor relations website. Those wishing to access the call on the web should log on to the investor relations website, and select the link for the second quarter earnings call under “Recent and Upcoming Events.” A replay will be available at that same website until August 1, 2023. A transcript of the call will also be available on the company’s website.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is U.S. Toll Free: 800-891-3968, or Global: 785-424-1675. Use conference ID MAR2Q22 when dialing into the call. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial in or link to the call on the webcast 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. News media will be able to access the conference call in a listen-only mode.