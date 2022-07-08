Swami Swaminathan | RELI Group

The National Kidney Foundation Serving Maryland and Delaware (NKFMDDE) elected Swami Swaminathan to a two-year term as chair of its board of directors.

A federal government contracting executive, Swaminathan brings more than 30 years of experience, including 17 years in the healthcare industry. As the chief information officer of RELI Group Inc. in Catonsville, he leads health care projects on management consulting, program management, quality improvement and program integrity for federal programs with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, National Institutes of Health and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Swaminathan earned a master’s degree in math and operational research, an MBA and various certifications. Through the years, he has lent his time and talent to support various nonprofit causes and organizations. Overall, he believes in a “boots on ground approach to volunteering as a great way to give back to society.”

He joined the NKFMDDE board two years ago.