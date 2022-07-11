ALVIN FAULKNER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Appellate procedure — Failure to support reversible error claim
In 1989, following trial in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, a jury found Alvin Faulkner, appellant, guilty of attempted second-degree murder, robbery with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony. In the ensuing decades appellant filed numerous unsuccessful attacks on his convictions and sentences.
