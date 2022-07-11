Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

AZIZ NALLA SECK v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions July 11, 2022

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Conspiracy to commit first-degree assault

A jury, in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, convicted Aziz Seck, the Appellant, of two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and one count of possession of a shotgun by a prohibited person. The Court sentenced Mr. Seck to a term of 10 years’ imprisonment on one of the conspiracy convictions and a consecutive term of three years’ imprisonment, all suspended, on the conviction of possession of a shotgun. The court merged the other conspiracy conviction for sentencing purposes.

Read the opinion

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo