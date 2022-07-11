AZIZ NALLA SECK v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Conspiracy to commit first-degree assault

A jury, in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, convicted Aziz Seck, the Appellant, of two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and one count of possession of a shotgun by a prohibited person. The Court sentenced Mr. Seck to a term of 10 years’ imprisonment on one of the conspiracy convictions and a consecutive term of three years’ imprisonment, all suspended, on the conviction of possession of a shotgun. The court merged the other conspiracy conviction for sentencing purposes.

