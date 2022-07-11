Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DONTAI LONG v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions July 11, 2022

Criminal procedure — Motion to modify sentence — Appeal of denial

In 2006, following trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, a jury found Dontai Long, appellant, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a handgun, and related offenses. The court sentenced appellant to life imprisonment for attempted first-degree murder and twenty years’ imprisonment for the weapons offense, to be served concurrently.

