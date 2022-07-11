IN THE MATTER OF WILLIAM ROUNDS

Administrative law — Hangun carry permit — Good and substantial reason
This appeal arises from the denial of a renewed handgun carry permit to appellant, William Rounds, by appellee, the Maryland State Police (MSP). MSP’s denial was based on its finding that Rounds lacked “good and substantial reason” to carry a handgun, since he failed to provide documented evidence of an objective threat to his safety.
