Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

IN THE MATTER OF WILLIAM ROUNDS

By: Unreported Opinions July 11, 2022

Administrative law — Hangun carry permit — Good and substantial reason

This appeal arises from the denial of a renewed handgun carry permit to appellant, William Rounds, by appellee, the Maryland State Police (MSP). MSP’s denial was based on its finding that Rounds lacked “good and substantial reason” to carry a handgun, since he failed to provide documented evidence of an objective threat to his safety.

Read the opinion

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo