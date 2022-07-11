NIAJUL MILLER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Right to fair trial — Right to call a witness

After a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Niajul Miller was convicted of three counts of sexual abuse of a minor, whom we will refer to as “W.” Mr. Miller contends the court abused its discretion and violated his constitutional rights in denying his motions to postpone his trial and to require the appearance at trial of an investigator for the Baltimore City Department of Social Services (the “Department”), who he argues was an essential witness to his case.

