Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

NIAJUL MILLER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions July 11, 2022

Criminal procedure — Right to fair trial — Right to call a witness

After a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Niajul Miller was convicted of three counts of sexual abuse of a minor, whom we will refer to as “W.” Mr. Miller contends the court abused its discretion and violated his constitutional rights in denying his motions to postpone his trial and to require the appearance at trial of an investigator for the Baltimore City Department of Social Services (the “Department”), who he argues was an essential witness to his case.

Read the opinion

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo