SHARIF JADALLAH TALIB v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Guilty plea

On May 3, 2018, in the Circuit Court for Worcester County, Sharif Jadallah Talib, appellant, pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin (count 1), distribution of cocaine (count 2), and possession with intent to distribute heroin (count 8). That same day, the court sentenced him to 15 years’ imprisonment for distribution of heroin, a concurrent term of 15 years’ imprisonment for distribution of cocaine, and a consecutive term of 15 years’ imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

