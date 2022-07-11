Snapchat post leads to student’s suspension, First Amendment challenge

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Mail-in voting, immigration detention, attorney ethics round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 11, 2022

Welcome to Monday, the 218th anniversary of Aaron Burr’s slaying of Alexander Hamilton in a duel.

Here are some other news items.

— U.S. appeals court revives Colorado student’s First Amendment challenge to suspension based on offensive Snapchat post.

— Massachusetts’ high court upholds state’s mail-in voting law challenged by Republican Party chair.

— Virginia immigration detention center inundated with COVID-19 cases will limit capacity under settlement.

— Seven Pennsylvania lawyers face ethics complaints over alleged effort to overturn 2020 election.

 

