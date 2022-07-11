Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

WILLIAM LITTLE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions July 11, 2022

Criminal procedure — Admission of testimony — Failure to object

Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, William Little, appellant, was convicted of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a crime of violence. His sole claim on appeal is that the trial court erred in admitting testimony that he solicited another inmate to harm witnesses in the case.

Read the opinion

