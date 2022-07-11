WILLIAM LITTLE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Admission of testimony — Failure to object
Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, William Little, appellant, was convicted of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a crime of violence. His sole claim on appeal is that the trial court erred in admitting testimony that he solicited another inmate to harm witnesses in the case.
