Bruce Springsteen announced as renovated Baltimore Arena’s first headliner

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be the first live music performance at the Baltimore Arena when the venue, formerly known as Royal Farms Arena, reopens in 2023.

The performance will be on April 7 and will be a part of the band’s 2023 international tour, its first tour since 2017. Springsteen has played at the Baltimore Arena three times previously; he first performed at the venue in 1973 and returned in 2009 and 2016.

The concert will be the first in the arena following renovations completed by developer Oak View Group. These refurbishments to the venue will include new seats and suites, upgraded concessions areas, improvements to the space’s acoustics, sustainability measures and more.

The project is slated to be completed in time for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association to hold its 2023 tournament in the Baltimore Arena next February. Upon its completion, the team behind the arena is hoping it will become a top-25 music and performance venue.