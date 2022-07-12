Carrie Evans promoted to program director at WTMD-FM

Carrie Evans was promoted to program director of the Adult Album Alternative music discovery station WTMD 89.7 FM.

Evans has served as the interim program director since the sale of WTMD to Your Public Radio was finalized in November 2021. With this promotion, Evans becomes one of only a handful of female program directors at the more than 50 AAA stations across the country.

As program director, Evans is responsible for the overall sound and quality of WTMD’s non-commercial radio and digital services. This includes supervising the on-air hosts and music programming staff, ensuring the format is successfully implemented and audience-focused and collaborating with other departments to help achieve audience, revenue and organizational goals. One of the first priorities for Evans is to work with Paragon Media Strategies to target and focus the WTMD music playlist to super-serve audiences in the greater Baltimore area.

In keeping with WTMD’s mission to be more than a radio station, Evans is one of the primary faces of WTMD in the community; and she will lead efforts to create opportunities for audiences to deepen their connection to local music and the arts – online, on the air and in neighborhoods throughout Baltimore and Central Maryland.

Prior to serving as interim program director, Evans served as WTMD’s assistant program director and afternoon drivetime host—a role which she will continue. Previously, Evans was the midday host and music director at WRNR in Annapolis.

ABOUT CARRIE EVANS

Resides in:

Anne Arundel County

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in English literature, University of Maryland, 2002

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I am a licensed Pilates instructor, so that’s always an option, but if I could do anything, I might go with tree trimmer, or ski instructor, or a naturalist — something outdoors!

Favorite vacation:

I went to Menemsha, Massachusetts on Martha’s Vineyard in the summer of 2020. It was completely desolate because of the pandemic and may be a big part of the reason it was so magical.

When I want to relax, I … :

Relax (veg out and do nothing). I like my hobbies but that’s not relaxing.

Favorite book:

I really enjoyed Anthony Doerr’s latest book “Cloud Cuckoo Land.”

Favorite quotation:

“Some people feel the rain. Others just get wet.” — Bob Marley