Webinar replay: Navigating the work and life balance in the Post-COVID workplace

On June 30, a panel of past Top 100 Women and Leading Women discussed how women are approaching and navigating the work-life balance in the Post-COVID workplace.

The pandemic has further complicated the challenges that already existed for working women seeking to find a work-life balance that works for their lives. The stress of mental health strains has been added to the list. And working women, often already bearing much of the load for raising children, now have aging parents to strain their energy and attention. If you’re a younger woman climbing the career ladder, how do you go about finding a relationship that works. Advice and tips from older successful women for their younger colleagues, who themselves have observations about what it takes to strike a healthy work/life balance.

To watch a recording of the webinar visit: https://thedailyrecord.com/webinars/womens-perspectives-work-and-life-balance-in-the-post-covid-workplace/