Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

BRIAN J. ROWE, ET AL. v. BALTIMORE COUNTY, MARYLAND, ET AL.

By: Unreported Opinions July 13, 2022

Civil litigation — Baltimore County Employees’ Retirement System — Calculation

The State of Maryland and its political subdivisions maintain retirement systems for their employees. Some of the systems are “noncontributory,” meaning that the benefit is funded entirely by the employer. Other systems are “contributory,” meaning that the benefit is funded in part by the employer and in part by contributions that are deducted from the earnings of the employees (or “members”).

Read the opinion

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo