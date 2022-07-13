BRIAN J. ROWE, ET AL. v. BALTIMORE COUNTY, MARYLAND, ET AL.

Civil litigation — Baltimore County Employees’ Retirement System — Calculation
The State of Maryland and its political subdivisions maintain retirement systems for their employees. Some of the systems are “noncontributory,” meaning that the benefit is funded entirely by the employer. Other systems are “contributory,” meaning that the benefit is funded in part by the employer and in part by contributions that are deducted from the earnings of the employees (or “members”).
×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.