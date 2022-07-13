Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DREW DAVID NEISSER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions July 13, 2022

Criminal procedure — Notice of Appeal — Timeliness

In 2015, a jury in the Circuit Court for Worcester County convicted Drew David Neisser, appellant, of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and malicious destruction of property of less than $1,000. This Court affirmed his convictions on direct appeal. See Neisser v. State, No. 1902, Sept. Term 2015 (filed Sept. 6, 2016). Following his conviction and sentence, appellant filed a timely motion for new trial asserting that the verdict was “contrary to the evidence” and that there was “new evidence” indicating that one of the witnesses in his trial had committed perjury.

