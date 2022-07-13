EDMUND GORTON, II, v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — DUI

On September 7, 2018, Edmund Gorton, II (“Appellant”) and Brian Greb (“Mr. Greb”) entered a Sheetz gas station in Joppatowne, MD (“gas station”). After Mr. Greb selected and paid for his items, Appellant pushed Mr. Greb from behind with enough force to knock out his headphones. In response, Mr. Greb asked Appellant “what his problem was.” Mr. Greb observed that Appellant was “clenching his fists” and had a “blank look on his face.”

