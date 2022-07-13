Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

EDMUND GORTON, II, v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions July 13, 2022

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — DUI

On September 7, 2018, Edmund Gorton, II (“Appellant”) and Brian Greb (“Mr. Greb”) entered a Sheetz gas station in Joppatowne, MD (“gas station”). After Mr. Greb selected and paid for his items, Appellant pushed Mr. Greb from behind with enough force to knock out his headphones. In response, Mr. Greb asked Appellant “what his problem was.” Mr. Greb observed that Appellant was “clenching his fists” and had a “blank look on his face.”

Read the opinion

