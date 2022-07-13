Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ERIN BARNES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions July 13, 2022

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Gun possession

Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Erin Barnes, appellant was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, transporting a handgun in a vehicle, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime. On appeal, he contends that the evidence was insufficient to sustain his convictions.

Read the opinion

