ERIN BARNES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Gun possession

Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Erin Barnes, appellant was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, transporting a handgun in a vehicle, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime. On appeal, he contends that the evidence was insufficient to sustain his convictions.

Read the opinion