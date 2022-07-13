Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

FRANCES BRIDDELL v. MARYLAND STATE RETIREMENT AND PENSION SYSTEM

By: Unreported Opinions July 13, 2022

Administrative law — Disability benefits — Motion for ALJ to recuse

Frances Briddell, an employee of the State of Maryland, filed a claim for accidental disability retirement benefits with the Maryland Retirement and Pension System (“RPS”). Her claim was approved for “ordinary” disability but denied for accidental disability
retirement. Ms. Briddell appealed that determination to the Office of Administrative Hearings (“OAH”), and, following a hearing before an Administrative Law Judge (“ALJ”), the OAH affirmed the RPS decision.

