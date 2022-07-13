FRANCES BRIDDELL v. MARYLAND STATE RETIREMENT AND PENSION SYSTEM

Administrative law — Disability benefits — Motion for ALJ to recuse

Frances Briddell, an employee of the State of Maryland, filed a claim for accidental disability retirement benefits with the Maryland Retirement and Pension System (“RPS”). Her claim was approved for “ordinary” disability but denied for accidental disability

retirement. Ms. Briddell appealed that determination to the Office of Administrative Hearings (“OAH”), and, following a hearing before an Administrative Law Judge (“ALJ”), the OAH affirmed the RPS decision.

Read the opinion