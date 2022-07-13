IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LEROY ROLLINS, SR.

Estates and trusts — Motion to reopen estate — Bad faith

This appeal principally concerns the efforts taken by an attorney to collect a money judgment after the judgment debtor died. Through garnishment proceedings, the attorney obtained information about bank accounts in the name of the decedent and her family members. In the Orphans’ Court for Prince George’s County, the attorney moved to reopen the decedent’s estate, to require the payment of the judgment debt owed by the decedent, and to remove the personal representative.

Read the opinion