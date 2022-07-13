Pfizer launches first-of-its-kind vaccine fellowship at Morgan State University

Morgan State University has partnered with Pfizer, the New York-based pharmaceutical company best known for its COVID-19 vaccine and its COVID-19 treatment medication, Paxlovid, to offer a new fellowship in vaccines medical development.

The fellowship, which will be available to students in Morgan’s Doctor of Public Health Program, is the company’s first doctoral fellowship program and first fellowship program at a historically Black college or university. Rutgers University, in New Jersey, operates a post-doctoral fellowship program in partnership with Pfizer.

The program is fully funded by Pfizer, which is providing over $335,000 towards the fellowship over two years. It aims to increase diversity within the field of medical development.

Kim Dobson Sydnor, dean of Morgan’s School of Community Health and Policy, said the importance of diversity across health and medical fields has become increasingly evident as the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted health disparities across race, class and gender.

“There has been a longstanding, in public health, perspective that diversity is good for the health and well-being of individuals,” she said, adding that increasing diversity within the field of vaccine development, specifically, is important for creating “that trust and credibility that gets built knowing that diverse individuals were involved.”

Fellows will complete training to receive their Certification in Medicines Development from the IFAPP Academy in partnership with King’s College London. In addition, they will have access to training and mentorship from Pfizer employees across a number of departments. The fellows will be required to complete a research project related to the fellowship, which can either be incorporated into their dissertations or be a separate project.

Sydnor said she hopes that the networking and mentorship elements of the fellowship will help Morgan’s DrPH candidates explore career paths within the pharmaceutical industry that may not have previously occurred to them.

The inaugural fellows have already been selected from Morgan’s current DrPH candidates: Monica Ochapa and Nguhemen Tingir, who will begin the program in August.

“It [the fellowship] is of tremendous importance that companies like Pfizer engage HBCUs and foster greater diversity among BIPOC talent because it provides the opportunity to level the playing field and create a more equitable society for the future,” Tingir said in a press release about the program.

The partnership between Pfizer and Morgan is thanks to the work of a current candidate in Morgan’s DrPH program who also happens to work at Pfizer (the DrPH program is a night program, which means that many candidates also have full-time jobs).

“In the age of DEI … she wanted to make sure HBCUs had the opportunity to be connected to Pfizer,” Sydnor recalled.

Though the program is currently in a pilot phase, Sydnor said she is expecting that Morgan and Pfizer will continue to work with each other for a long time.

“The expectation is that this is the beginning of our relationship,” she said.