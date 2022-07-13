Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

WILLIAM WAYLAND v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions July 13, 2022

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Theft of property by deception

William Wayland was convicted in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County of theft of property by deception. He also was convicted of two counts under the Protection of Homeowners in Foreclosure Act (“PHIFA”) — failure to provide a contract that specified service to be offered by acting as a foreclosure consultant and failure to provide services prior to receiving payments while acting as a foreclosure consultant. He raises five points of error on appeal …

Read the opinion

