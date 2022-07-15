Justice Department to investigate Md. state police over alleged discrimination

A Prince George’s County state senator said she welcomes a federal investigation into potential discriminatory practices within the Maryland State Police.

The investigation announced Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland will review allegations of discrimination in hiring, promotion and disciplinary practices.

Concerns about the potential discriminatory practices bubbled to the surface a year ago following meetings between current and former Maryland state troopers and lawmakers including Sen. Joanne Benson, D-Prince George’s.

“Oh my God, that’s wonderful,” Benson said during a phone call with a reporter when told of the investigation.

Benson and other lawmakers met last year with troopers who said they had been the targets of discrimination in disciplinary procedures and promotions.

“I’ve got a list of things they have done to these state troopers,” she said. “The unfair promotions. The reprimands. The list goes on and on about what they have done to these African American troopers.”

In one case, a trooper with 17 years service claimed he was ultimately dismissed on what Benson called “a frivolous charge” for bringing what he believed were discriminatory practices to the attention of the leaders of the agency, including Superintendent Col. Woodrow W. Jones III and other supervisors.

“He was pretty much fired from the job,” said Benson. ” He has not been able to use his 17 years of expertise as a law enforcement officer.”

In another example, Benson said, a Black trooper came back to his car to find bananas on the hood of his car.

“He complained about it and was passed over (for promotion) and they targeted him,” said Benson. “They do things to Black people, anyone who complained.”

“What has happened is they have these people who are in these supervisory positions and they’ve been there for years and they practice that racism,” Benson said.

Benson said she and other lawmakers raised these issues with the Department of Justice in the last year. The Maryland office is now headed by Erek Barron, a former state delegate.

“This office strives to protect the civil rights of all Marylanders, including the rights of our sworn law enforcement officers,” said Barron. “This investigation also furthers our mission to restore trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve by ensuring fair employment practices by police departments.”

Barron’s office will with the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division as it investigates the state police to see if the agency “engaged in racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices.”

“Discrimination has no place in any workplace, and especially in law enforcement agencies,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Our investigation will determine whether the Maryland Department of State Police has created racially discriminatory barriers for Black people seeking job opportunities and promotions and, if so, identify the reforms necessary to ensure equal employment opportunities. All communities deserve law enforcement agencies that are built upon principles of fairness and equity.”

Jones said in a statement that he was aware of the investigation. He pledged the department’s full support.

“The Maryland Department of State Police remains steadfast in its commitment to providing the highest quality of law enforcement services to the people of Maryland, while ensuring fairness within our ranks and in the way public safety services are provided to our citizens,” Jones said in a statement. “Significant actions have been taken and are continuing to address even the perception of racism or unfair treatment of any kind.”

“I have been committed to addressing issues of diversity and inclusiveness throughout my tenure and work is continuing. Working with the Coalition of Black Maryland State Troopers, the Legislative Black Caucus, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, the Maryland State Police Office of Equity and Inclusion and other stakeholders, I have implemented new procedures and initiatives, opened new lines of communication and hired subject matter experts, all for the purpose of ensuring the Department addresses these issues and is a law enforcement leader in these matters,” Jones said.

Benson said she and other Black lawmakers brought concerns to Jones and other leaders but felt ignored.

“They basically listened to what we had to say but have not taken us seriously,” said Benson.