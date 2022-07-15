A unanimous Maryland high court said this week that it rejected the Prince George’s County Council’s bid to have its controversial redistricting plan validated in March because the map had to be adopted by ordinance and not by a simple vote of the council members.

The Court of Appeals rebuffed the council’s effort in a terse two-page order March 7 and explained why in a 7-0 decision filed Wednesday.

The high court’s ruling was a victory for county residents who said the council-passed map self-servingly favored incumbents and divided the historically Black community of Vansville into two councilmanic districts.

The court’s order authorized the boundaries drawn by the county’s independent redistricting commission, a map the council had sought to supplant via resolution.

The commission’s map went into effect “by operation of law” on Nov. 30 because the council had not passed a law stating otherwise, the court said.

In its ruling, the Court of Appeals cited Section 305 of the Prince George’s County Charter, which governs the council’s options upon receiving the redistricting commission’s decennial report. The section calls for the commission’s map to take effect on the last day of November “if the council passes no other law changing the proposal.”

“Put conversely, once the redistricting commission prepares and transports its plan and report to the council, the council is authorized to pass an ‘other law’ changing the proposal,” Judge Joseph M. Getty wrote for the Court of Appeals.

“In the absence of the council passing an ‘other law,’ the plan submitted by the redistricting commission ‘becomes law … as an act of the council,’ ” Getty added. “In all, the plain language of Section 305 requires the council, if it chooses to adopt the plan of the redistricting commission, to do so by resolution upon notice and public hearing. The plain language does not require – or even authorize – the council to enact an alternative redistricting plan by resolution.”

Requiring the council to pass a law to adopt an alternative redistricting plan is in keeping with “good governance” and other Maryland jurisdictions that mandate a law to approve an alternate map or provide county voters an opportunity to reject the council’s plan by referendum, the court said.

“Under (Prince George’s) County’s interpretation, the council would be free to pass an alternative redistricting plan – one changing the proposal submitted by the redistricting commission – unchecked by either petition to referendum or (county) executive veto,” Getty wrote. “To be sure, Prince George’s County is free to amend the charter and exempt councilmanic districting legislation from executive veto; however, as the charter exists today, no provision operates to that effect.”

Timothy F. Maloney, attorney for the objecting county residents, praised the high court’s decision Friday.

“It recognizes the importance of redistricting, that it would require a formal legislative act,” said Maloney, of Joseph, Greenwald & Laake, P.A. in Greenbelt. “Redistricting goes to the heart of the democratic process and the court’s opinion recognizes that.”

Rajesh A. Kumar, the council’s attorney, did not immediately return a message Friday seeking comment on the court’s decision.

On Sept. 1, the redistricting commission submitted its map to the council, as well as a 52-page report, after having held 13 public sessions and reviewing its submission in light of Maryland law, the federal Voting Rights Act and U.S. Supreme Court precedent, according to court papers.

The council introduced its own plan in October and on Nov. 16 adopted it by resolution on a 6-3 vote, an action that four residents challenged as being in violation of the county charter.

Prince George’s County Circuit Judge William A. Snoddy agreed that the resolution was inadequate to alter the redistricting commission’s plan, prompting the county to seek review by the Court of Appeals.

Getty signed the March order as the high court’s chief judge. He filed the opinion Wednesday as a retired judge, having reached Maryland’s mandatory judicial retirement age of 70 in April.

The four Prince George’s residents who challenged the council’s map are Robert E. Thurston, Stephanie Stullich, John D. Perkins and Stanley Holmes.

The Court of Appeals issued its decision in Prince George’s County v. Robert E. Thurston et al., No. 63 September Term 2021.