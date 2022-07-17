Erik Daly | BDO USA

Erik Daly, director of business development at BDO USA LLP, has been reelected president of the board of directors of The Arc Baltimore for 2022-23.

Daly, who was reelected during The Arc Baltimore’s recent Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony, joined the organization’s Board in 2015 and served on the Finance Committee, as Treasurer, and as Vice President of the Board before being named Board President in 2021.

Daly is a 24-year veteran of the financial services industry who leads BDO’s sales and marketing efforts throughout the Baltimore region.

Other officers elected during The Arc Baltimore’s Annual Meeting were: Jill M. Vocci, O.D., a pediatric and adult optometrist at Pediatric Eye Care of Maryland, who was reelected vice president; Tiana D. Wynn, partner at SB & Company LLC), who was elected Secretary; Gregory J. Hogan, managing director, SC&H Capital), who was reelected treasurer; and Thomas Sand, a partner at Ernst & Young, LLP, who will continue to serve as past president.