Ferrier R. Stillman | Tydings & Rosenberg

By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2022

The Center Club recognized Ferrier R. Stillman, a partner at Tydings & Rosenberg LLP, with its 2022 Women in Business Trailblazer award.

Stillman practices family law and health care law at Tydings. In 2017, Stillman was elected to the board of directors of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and to its executive committee in 2020. She has been named to The Daily Record’s Circle of Excellence, a distinction earned by being named one of Maryland’s Top 100 Women three times and served on its editorial advisory board from 2012-2017.

