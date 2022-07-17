Kelly E. Vita | ACNB Bank

ACNB Bank welcomed Kelly E. Vita as producing sales manager and residential mortgage loan originator. She is responsible for the bank’s origination of residential mortgage loans, including management of a team of seven mortgage loan originators based in south central Pennsylvania and central Maryland that serve customers of ACNB Bank and its two Maryland divisions — FCB Bank and NWSB Bank.

Vita is based at the Bank’s office in Taneytown.

She began working in the banking industry in 2002 and has eight years of experience in residential mortgage lending and three years in teaching, training and leadership of residential mortgage loan originators.

A graduate of Seneca Valley High School in Germantown, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in education from Washington Adventist University in Takoma Park. Vita holds the professional Certified Mortgage Planning Specialist (CMPS) designation.

She resides in Mt. Airy with her husband, Chris, and their son, Christopher.