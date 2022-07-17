Neel Lalchandani | Brown Goldstein

Neel Lalchandani, an attorney with Brown Goldstein & Levy, has been selected as one of the 2022 members of The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 – Civil Plaintiff based on his outstanding advocacy on behalf of his clients and commitment to legal excellence.

The NTL: Top 40 Under 40 is a highly distinguished professional organization composed of the top trial lawyers from each state or region who are under the age of 40.

Lalchandani represents individuals, nonprofits, and companies in a diverse array of civil rights and commercial matters. Among other victories for his clients, Neel has helped secure several of the largest payments in Maryland history for victims of police misconduct, including over $10 million in state compensation on behalf of innocent men imprisoned for crimes they did not commit. Because of Neel’s depth of experience, he has been appointed as an adjunct faculty member at the Georgetown University Law Center to teach a semester-long seminar on wrongful convictions.