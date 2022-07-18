Abt Associates lands 5-year EPA contract to support air and radiation programs

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded Rockville-based Abt Associates a new five-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide comprehensive support for the Agency’s air and radiation programs.

The Environmental, Analytical, Research, Technical, and Hybrid (EARTH) Support contract, with a total ceiling of $5.7 billion, covers the full range of the Office of Air and Radiation’s regulatory and non-regulatory activities, including tackling the high-stakes climate change crisis; reducing air pollution and its detrimental effects on peoples’ health and productivity; and protecting people of color, low-income populations, and indigenous communities from disproportionately negative impacts.

Abt has supported the Office of Air and Radiation for more than 25 years. For example, we’ve held five consecutive mission support contracts with the Climate Change Division, helping EPA staff conduct cutting-edge research into climate change impacts, operating a nationwide greenhouse gas reporting program, supporting the regulatory process for phasing out the use of hydrofluorocarbons, and delivering groundbreaking work in methane mitigation strategies.