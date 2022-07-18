Commercial cleaner moving HQ to BWI Tech Park

The Wilburn Company Inc. signed a lease with St. John Properties Inc. for 10,890 square feet of space at BWI Tech Park with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to the 156-acre business community in Anne Arundel County this fall.

The group, which employs more than 350 people, will occupy 805 Pinnacle Drive, a single-story building comprised of 62,160 square feet of flex/R&D space.

Lacey Johansson of St. John Properties represented the landlord in this transaction.

Founded in 1998 by Jim Wilburn, The Wilburn Company provides commercial cleaning services for corporate offices and high-security government facilities throughout the greater Maryland and Washington metropolitan region. The company, which cleans more than 11 million square feet of space daily, is a GS-42 certified cleaning provider with an emphasis on reducing chemical and solid waste, optimizing cleaning frequencies and providing continuing training to staff on emerging green cleaning protocols.

The property`earned a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council for satisfying green and sustainable requirements in the construction of the building’s core and shell. Design features include systems to reduce water and energy usage, enhanced daylighting and the use of building materials to help promote the health and well-being of tenants.

BWI Tech Park presently contains a mix of multi and single-story Class ‘A’ commercial office, flex/R&D, retail and self-storage space. The business community is located adjacent to MD Route 295 and is less than 10 miles from Baltimore and less than 20 miles from Interstate 495 (Capital Beltway). Restaurant amenities contained within the business community include Cracker Barrel, Toro Bravo and Urban Bar-B-Q Company.