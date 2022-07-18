Flying Dog Brewery celebrates 5 years at BWI

Teams from Flying Dog Brewery, Roseda Farm, HMSHost and the Flying Dog Taphouse gathered together June 28 to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the Flying Dog Taphouse location at the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Staff and management who have been there since day one were recognized for their service with certificates and Flying Dog-branded jackets. Held at Roseda Farm – the exclusive provider of beef to the restaurant – the group was treated to a tour, food, beverages and an amazing cake by Baltimore’s own Jason Hisley.
To submit photos for a future Business Album, email the photos, captions and a short writeup of the event to Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at swallace@TheDailyRecord.com.
Kristin Hanna, left, senior director of marketing at Flying Dog Brewery, hands Patti Pareja, a bartender at Flying Dog Tap House, a certificate recognizing her five years of service. (Photo by Claire Hoffman)
Flying Dog’s Numero Uno Mexican Lager was one of the beers available for guests at the Roseda Farm celebration. (Photo by Claire Hoffman)
Jason Hisley, owner of Baltimore’s own Cake by Jason, created this mouth-watering burger and beer replica cake. (Photo by Claire Hoffman)
From left, the management team from the Flying Dog Tap House includes Sinthia Hernandez, operations controller; Julieta Sayo, human resources generalist; Sharma Ramdhanie, multi unit operations manager; Rayna Samuels, general manager; and Tori Ridgeway, director of operations. (Photo by Claire Hoffman)
Flying Dog Tap House employees celebrate the five-year anniversary of the brewer’s location at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. (Photo by Claire Hoffman)
From left, Eddie Burchell, chief development officer at Roseda Farm; Ben Savage, chief marketing officer at Flying Dog Brewery; Ed Burchell, partner/founder at Roseda Farm; Kristin Hanna, senior director of marketing at Flying Dog Brewery; Brian Shorten, sales director at Flying Dog Brewery; and Dean Bryant, Cattle Manager at Roseda Farm, were on hand to celebrate Flying Dog’s five-year anniversary at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. (Photo by Claire Hoffman)