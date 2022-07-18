Flying Dog Brewery celebrates 5 years at BWI

Teams from Flying Dog Brewery, Roseda Farm, HMSHost and the Flying Dog Taphouse gathered together June 28 to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the Flying Dog Taphouse location at the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Staff and management who have been there since day one were recognized for their service with certificates and Flying Dog-branded jackets. Held at Roseda Farm – the exclusive provider of beef to the restaurant – the group was treated to a tour, food, beverages and an amazing cake by Baltimore’s own Jason Hisley.

