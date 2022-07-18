Law banning illegal-immigration encouragement loses free speech challenge

Today is Monday, the 46th anniversary of Nadia Comaneci becoming the first Olympic gymnast to score a perfect 10.

Here are some other news items.

— U.S. appeals court strikes down as unconstitutional a law against encouraging noncitizens to enter the United States illegally.

— Louisiana abortion ban remains on hold as judge seeks further argument on its constitutionality.

— Lawsuit alleges the Pennsylvania Game Commission violates state constitution’s prohibition on unreasonable searches.

— Extradition of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent‘s killer from Mexico to United States might take a while.