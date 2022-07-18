Md. Energy Administration offers $1.7M in loans for energy efficiency investments

The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) announced Monday it will offer $1.7 million to finance energy efficiency improvements in buildings in fiscal year 2023 (FY23) through the Jane E. Lawton Conservation Loan Fund.

Eligible recipients are building owners of commercial, institutional, industrial, government and educational facilities in Maryland. The funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Potential applicants should note additional terms of eligibility on the program webpage.

Energy-efficient buildings employ advanced technologies to provide desired levels of comfort and service with lower energy consumption and cost. Typical investments include lighting upgrades, heating, cooling, and ventilation improvements, automated building controls and insulation and other building shell improvements.

The standard interest rate is 1% APR for all borrowers except for state agencies, which are offered 0% loans. Loan repayments are structured to match the value of energy savings, so that borrowers can enjoy improvements with a budget-neutral investment. Terms are up to 13 years, depending on the scale of energy savings.