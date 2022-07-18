MPT launches free audio content service

Maryland Public Television (MPT) Monday announced it is making available free of charge the audio files of its public affairs programs for use by commercial and public radio stations in the region under a new program called the MPT Regional Radio Service (RRS).

At present, two commercial and two public radio stations have subscribed to the new service, and up to another 44 other stations across Maryland and contiguous states now have access to RRS programs as well. The program is designed to provide meaningful content to enable radio stations to round out their public affairs programming.

The RRS is a free service under which radio stations in any market can use the audio files of MPT weekly public affairs programs Direct Connection and State Circle. MPT will also make available to RRS clients the audio from other programs it produces, such as political candidate debates, the annual Ways to Pay for College public affairs production and town hall meetings that air on the statewide public television network.

The initial RRS subscribers are WHFC-FM, which, under then-General Manager Gary Helton, was the first to utilize MPT content to provide public affairs programming to its Bel Air and Harford County area listeners; WHCP-FM, a public radio station in Cambridge headed by General Manager Judy Diaz; WHGM-AM, a commercial station in Havre de Grace led by General Manager Steve Clendenin; and WNAV-AM, also a commercial station, that serves listeners from its Annapolis base and is led by Christopher Roth.

WHGM’s Clendenin is making the MPT content available to his subscriber-members of the Maryland News Network (MNN), the only statewide network that provides news, sports, and public affairs programs to radio stations across the Free State. MNN currently has 44 affiliates operating in 28 distinct markets in Maryland, southern Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, and West Virginia. Clendenin is president and chief executive of the MNN.