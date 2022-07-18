Ryan P. Conner | FCB Bank

Ryan P. Conner has been named the new community banking manager for the Crestwood Office and East Frederick Office of FCB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank.

In this role, he is responsible for welcoming current and prospective customers, fulfilling customers’ needs for banking products and services, building relationships within the local community and managing the office staff.

Conner has 10 years of management and sales experience with seven years specializing in community banking. He joined the organization in 2015 and most recently served as a community banking specialist at the Aspen Ridge Office of FCB Bank.

He was born in Fairfax, Virginia and is a graduate of Hayfield Secondary School in Alexandria. In the local Frederick community, Conner is a member of the standing committee for Community Living Inc. and a provisional board of trustees’ member for The Banner School.

He resides in Frederick with his wife, Missy, and their son, Caden.