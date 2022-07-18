Sen. Bob Hooper House Hospice Regatta raises $140K

The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Sen. Bob Hooper House Hospice Regatta fundraiser took place June 10 at Concord Point Park in Havre de Grace and raised $140,000.
The Sen. Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, owned and operated by the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, is a nonprofit assisted living community specializing in hospice care. It provides a coordinated program of hospice and support services, helping residents and their families through the myriad issues associated with end-of-life care.
The sailboat race was hosted by the Havre de Grace Yacht Club and the winner will compete in the 2022 National Hospice Regatta Alliance Race in Charleston, South Carolina in October.
The evening included local dining and beverage experiences courtesy of MacGregor’s, Laurrapin and Hopkins Farm Brewery plus entertainment by the band Crushing Day.
The event, which was attended by 300 people, celebrated the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Hooper House. While the Hooper House has been providing compassionate care for its residents for 11 years, the pandemic prevented a celebration during its 10th year in 2021.
Funds raised by the regatta support charity care for residents. Each year the Hooper House provides more than $300,000 in charity care thanks to generous donors. No one is ever turned away because of their inability to pay.
Elizabeth Wise, president and CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, joins Ken Ferrara, vice president and executive director of The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation; Kristen Gardiner, assistant director of the Sen. Bob Hooper House; Cindy Hooper Hushon, chair of the Hospice Regatta and chair of the board of directors of the Sen. Bob Hooper House; and Nate Albright, vice president of clinical service lines, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, to announce the regatta raised $140,000 for charity care at the Senator Bob Hooper House. (Photo by Jim Lockard Photography)
From left, Chris Healy, client strategy adviser with DP Solutions; Courtney Westermeyer, senior manager, vice president of technical accounting with T. Rowe Price; Mia Healy, speech-language pathologist with Harford County Public Schools; and Lou Westermeyer, project executive, Windsor Electric Company Inc., enjoy the Senator Bob Hooper House Hospice Regatta June 10 in Havre de Grace. (Photo by Jim Lockard Photography)
Among those celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Senator Bob Hooper House on June 10 were, from left, Mohit Mathur, president, NBM Design Inc.; Vivek Dhruva, D.O., a cardiologist at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health; Hetal Dhruva, M.D., a pediatrician with Bright Oaks Pediatrics; and Rita Mathur, M.D., internal medicine specialist, Kaiser Permanente. (Photo by Jim Lockard Photography)
Andrew Heath, M.D., anesthesiologist, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health/TeamHealth, and Julie Heath, Next Generation Leadership CouncHitHitchcock (2002)il member, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, pose for a photo. (Photo by Jim Lockard Photography)
Joe Snee, shareholder, Snee, Lutche, Helmlinger & Spielberger, PA, and Kim Snee, administrative secretary to the director of parks and recreation, Harford Country Government, enjoy the Senator Bob Hooper House Hospice Regatta June 10 at Concord Point Park in Havre de Grace. (Photo by Jim Lockard Photography)
Howard K. McComas IV, fourth from left, the owner and senior funeral director, McComas Family Funeral Home (fourth from left), is joined by Cheryl McComas, third left, and the McComas Family Funeral Homes’ team at the Sen. Bob Hooper House Hospice Regatta. (Photo by Jim Lockard Photography)