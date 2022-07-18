Sen. Bob Hooper House Hospice Regatta raises $140K

The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Sen. Bob Hooper House Hospice Regatta fundraiser took place June 10 at Concord Point Park in Havre de Grace and raised $140,000.

The Sen. Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, owned and operated by the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, is a nonprofit assisted living community specializing in hospice care. It provides a coordinated program of hospice and support services, helping residents and their families through the myriad issues associated with end-of-life care.

The sailboat race was hosted by the Havre de Grace Yacht Club and the winner will compete in the 2022 National Hospice Regatta Alliance Race in Charleston, South Carolina in October.

The evening included local dining and beverage experiences courtesy of MacGregor’s, Laurrapin and Hopkins Farm Brewery plus entertainment by the band Crushing Day.

The event, which was attended by 300 people, celebrated the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Hooper House. While the Hooper House has been providing compassionate care for its residents for 11 years, the pandemic prevented a celebration during its 10th year in 2021.

Funds raised by the regatta support charity care for residents. Each year the Hooper House provides more than $300,000 in charity care thanks to generous donors. No one is ever turned away because of their inability to pay.

