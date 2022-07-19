Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Community Heritage Financial issues Q2 dividend

By: Daily Record Staff July 19, 2022

Community Heritage Financial Inc. announced Tuesday its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.04 per share.

The dividend is payable on Aug. 5 to shareholders of record on July 29.

Community Heritage Financial is the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank, which provides personal and business banking services, as well as mortgage lending services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Millennium Financial Services Inc. Originating in Middletown in 1908, the Bank now operates offices in Frederick, Washington, Garrett and Anne Arundel counties, and in Franklin County, Pennsylvania.

 

