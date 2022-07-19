Deka Biosciences breaks ground on new Germantown facility

Deka Biosciences announced Tuesday it is breaking ground on a 14,000-square-foot office and lab in Germantown that will house a research and development, process development and manufacturing facility to further develop its novel cytokine therapies.

This will be the first facility to house a dual targeted cytokine development lab in the Washington/Maryland/Virginia region and the only company in the U.S. developing a therapeutic of its kind.

The new headquarters will be located at 20380 Seneca Meadows Parkway. Deka anticipates the move to be completed in the first quarter of 2023. The facility acquisition, design and construction are in partnership with Minkoff Development, CBRE, and Facility Logix.

Deka Biosciences is a biotech company focused on the development of novel cytokine therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases such as Crohn’s, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and sepsis.

The company is led by entrepreneur Dr. John Mumm, who is backed by a team of experienced academic, biopharma and CDMO innovators with expertise in drug discovery, product development, characterization and testing.