The Eastern Shore Area Health Education Center, which works to increase the number of health care providers serving Maryland’s rural Eastern Shore, named Katherine Rodgers president and Dr. Sandra Garbely-Kerkovich vice president of the center’s board of directors.

Rodgers directs community health initiatives for TidalHealth, a hospital system on the Delmarva Peninsula. Garbely-Kerkovich is vice president and chief dental officer for Choptank Community Health System.