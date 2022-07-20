Monica Basche | Brown Goldstein

For the second consecutive year, Brown Goldstein & Levy attorney Monica Basche has been selected as one of the 2022 members of The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40 based on her continued dedication and excellence in the legal field.

Basche joined the firm in September 2019 and has maintained a diverse civil rights practice, including disability rights, housing discrimination, employment discrimination, and prisoners’ rights. She also has experience with commercial litigation and business disputes. Monica was included in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list for civil rights law, commercial litigation, and litigation – labor and employment for 2022.