Quantum Loophole Inc., a developer of gigawatt-scale master planned data center communities, broke ground Wednesday on its QLoop network, a 43-mile hyperscale fiber ring connecting the company’s 2,100-plus-acre Quantum Frederick data center development site in Maryland to the Ashburn, Virginia, ecosystem.

The network ring will offer capacity for more than 200,000 strands of fiber connecting to the Ashburn ecosystem in under one-half millisecond Round Trip Time (RTT).

The QLoop fiber optic ring has received all governmental approvals for its two crossings of the Potomac River. Quantum Loophole will be constructing a network of conduits to connect Quantum Frederick’s two planned network centers on its Maryland data center campus where automatic, robotic cross connections powered by Telescent are planned to be installed.

When complete, QLoop will contain in excess of 30 2-inch HDPE conduits placed at a depth designed to exceed security standards. When fully deployed, Telescent-enabled network centers will be capable of processing millions of cross connects from the QLoop to the on-campus conduits that deliver fiber to each data center site on the Quantum Frederick campus, thus expediting time-to-market for customers and creating a private metro system on the Quantum Frederick campus.

In terms of community impact, Quantum Loophole employs a dig-once approach. By placing the conduits all at once, QLoop will be able to support future campus expansions and increase speed to market for customers without disturbing the land along the route each time. The initial fiber availability will be 3,456 strands and with a systemwide bend radius designed to accommodate 6912 fiber; adding capacity to the platform will be both fast and efficient.

Quantum Loophole reimagines the site selection process for hyperscale and mass-scale data center developments. Its first project, in Frederick County, provides the digital infrastructure industry a 10- to 20-year road map inclusive of land, power, water and fiber network infrastructure.