Robbie Thompson | EY

Robbie Thompson, an assurance senior manager for EY, has been elected to the Board of Directors of The Arc Baltimore at the organization’s 2022 Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony.

Thompson brings more than 13 years of experience working with companies in a wide array of industries – including health care, technology, professional services, retail, and manufacturing – to his new post on The Arc Baltimore Board. At EY, he is also active in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year program and numerous mentorship/counseling programs, as well as other office and regional initiatives.

A graduate of Elon University, Thompson is very active within the Baltimore community. In addition to his involvement with The Arc Baltimore, including five-plus years as a member of the Annual Golf Tournament Planning Committee, Thompson is active in the Baltimore Chapter of the Ronald McDonald House and participates in a youth mentorship program.

In addition to the election of Thompson to its Board, The Arc Baltimore’s 2022 Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony featured the election of new officers and award recognitions for those who have gone above and beyond in their service to The Arc Baltimore.