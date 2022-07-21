$2.5M awarded to South Baltimore groups in latest Port Covington round

The Port Covington Development Team announced Thursday that it has invested $2.5 million in South Baltimore community organizations over the past year, as part of its community benefits agreement with six South Baltimore neighborhoods.

This latest round of grants includes 12 macro grants totaling $815,000 and 25 micro grants totaling $262,000. Macro grants went towards organizations working on initiatives that will create positive change in at least two of the six South Baltimore neighborhoods — Brooklyn, Cherry Hill, Curtis Bay, Lakeland, Mt. Winans and Westport — while micro grants went towards organizations working on smaller projects.

The SB7 Coalition, a nonprofit organization that is comprised of representatives from each of the six communities as well as representatives from the Port Covington Development project, selects the grant recipients from a pool of applicants; criteria the nonprofit considers include feasibility, schedule, potential for future expansion, ability to impact more than one SB7 neighborhood and more.

One organization that received money in this round of grants was the South Baltimore Community Land Trust, an organization that is focused on rehabilitating vacant homes in Cherry Hill and Curtis Bay through an environmental justice framework.

Meleny Thomas, the organization’s executive director, said it received $125,000 from the Port Covington Development Team, which will be put towards 15 homes the community land trust is currently working to redevelop. The grant money will be used to fund a range of construction costs, Thomas said.

“This is just a start — $125,000, that’s not going to go far, but it’s a start and we’re doing what we can with the limited resources so far,” she said. “We need much more to be able to fully get to scale.”

The organization is hoping to finish seven of the 15 homes by the end of this year.

Additionally, the latest round included $250,000 in capacity-building funds for each of the six neighborhoods. The funds will be used by the communities to help advance their strategic plans and improve their organizational capacity.

The $2.5 million is the most recent contribution the Port Covington Development Team has made to South Baltimore neighborhoods, after executing a Community Benefits Agreement in 2016 that committed the developer to provide approximately $39 million in funding over 20 years to both the neighborhoods and citywide priorities.

So far, the team has invested a total of $19 million towards that commitment.

“This funding is the latest example of the Port Covington Development Team delivering on their commitment to supporting and working with our communities,” said Mike Middleton, chair of the SB7 Coalition, in a press release. “I am excited to call them true partners and look forward to seeing how this investment positively impacts our communities.”