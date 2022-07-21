Amy Hammond Long and Jon Gregory | Planit

Planit, an award-winning, Baltimore-based agency, announced the hiring of Amy Hammond Long as director of Planit Productions and promotion of Jon Gregory to director of account services. These decisions come as Planit projects continued growth and positions itself to best support current and anticipated client needs in a rapidly evolving industry.

In joining Planit, Hammond Long will leverage her 24 years of production experience to creatively support brands through video and photo capabilities. Gregory builds upon his existing tenure at Planit, and in his new role at the agency will leverage his experience to balance the needs of clients with the insight and decision-making required to maintain and grow profitable account relationships. He will also focus on coaching, strengthening and developing Planit’s growing Account Services team.

Hammond Long and Gregory will all serve on Planit’s Senior Leadership Team. Below is additional information on Hammond Long and Gregory.

Hammond Long is a winner of multiple ADDY and Telly awards, who began her career as a broadcast producer at several Maryland based advertising agencies before establishing her own production company in 2005, See Spot Productions, L.L.C. It was at the latter where she was able to further grow creatively, overseeing complete production supervision of projects from creative strategy development, budgeting and forecasting to crew selection, shoot management, post production, audio development, and project delivery. She created award-winning films and videos utilizing live action, animation, visual effects (VFX), motion graphics and animatronics on an array of budgets.

Hammond Long holds a bachelor of science from Towson University in mass communications.

Gregory has worked at Planit in Account Services since 2017 when he started as an account director. Before coming to Planit, he worked for GKV in Baltimore where he started as an intern in 2007, and eventually became an Account Supervisor.

Gregory holds a bachelor of arts from McDaniel College in marketing and advertising.