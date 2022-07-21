Baltimore Beat gets $20K gift from Sustainable Publishing Solutions

The Baltimore Beat was chosen as one of the third round of recipients from Sustainable Publishing Solutions (SPS), the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation’s $2 million, three-year initiative to strengthen digital publishing solutions in newsrooms.

The Beat and 24 other newsrooms will receive $20,000 one-time grants to adopt, manage or upgrade the digital publishing solution of their choice. Knight support will help these newsrooms use tools that prioritize and enhance audience and business development, editorial content production, revenue streams and methods to increase membership and audience engagement.

As in the first two years of the initiative, the 25 selected newsrooms include a mix of nonprofit news organizations, small commercial community newspapers and new digital startups. Of the selected newsrooms, 88% are nonprofit or fiscally sponsored organizations; 36% are led by or serve communities of color; and 56% are committed to delivering local journalism.

Selected newsrooms may use Knight funding to employ new digital tools by changing their content management systems, making upgrades to their existing publishing systems, or hiring support to maximize the use of the systems they have in place.

Joining the Beat as this year’s SPS grantees include Advocate Media of Dallas, BenitoLink.com, Berkeleyside, Centro de Periodismo Investigativo in Puerto Rico, City Limits in New York, Enlace Latino NC, High Country News, India Currents, Investigate Midwest, LkldNow, NancyOnNorwalk, Nuestro Estado in South Carolina, Patagonia Regional Times, Planet Detroit, PublicSource, Searchlight New Mexico, Shift Press, The Current GA, Haitian Times, The Maine Monitor, New Orleans Tribune, San Francisco Public Press, The Tributary and VTDigger.

The selection of newsrooms was managed by News Revenue Hub, a nonprofit organization that has worked with more than 70 publishers on building membership revenue, growing audiences and developing sustainable business practices. In addition to receiving funding, selected newsrooms will access training sessions, led by the Hub, on utilizing and leveraging business and audience development tools and strategies.

The 25 newsrooms were selected from an applicant pool of 74 news organizations. Led by News Revenue Hub, an expert panel of industry experts evaluated each application on a basis of application strength, grant utilization, and industry impact.

The SPS program has now provided $1.5 million in investment to 75 newsrooms over the past three years.