FNB to expand in Baltimore with new branch location

F.N.B. Corporation Thursday announced plans to open a new First National Bank retail location in Baltimore at 2700 Remington Ave. in Remington Row.

The branch, which FNB anticipates will open by the end of 2022, will enable the company to continue building out its physical delivery channel to promote access for all residents throughout the greater Baltimore area.

The innovative branch blends FNB’s leading-edge technology, products and services with its top-rated customer experience and modern concept design. Consumers will have access to an eStore kiosk, FNB’s proprietary digital platform, to view financial education resources and shop for products and services. Additionally, an Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) will allow users to engage with a banking representative via live, two-way video chat technology during extended hours seven days a week.

FNB has continued to grow in the Baltimore area and throughout its mid-Atlantic Region, which encompasses Maryland, Washington and northern Virginia, through a combination of de novo branch openings, expansion of its ATM network and strategic acquisitions. These efforts were most recently accelerated by the acquisition of Howard Bancorp Inc., which was completed in early 2022.

Currently, FNB operates more than 30 branches and nearly 300 ATMs in the mid-Atlantic region in addition to a large commercial banking office in Bethesda.